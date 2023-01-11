There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Dr. Hönle's (ETR:HNL) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dr. Hönle is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00095 = €168k ÷ (€211m - €33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Dr. Hönle has an ROCE of 0.09%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 6.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dr. Hönle compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dr. Hönle here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Dr. Hönle's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Dr. Hönle's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dr. Hönle. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

