There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Elders' (ASX:ELD) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at Elders (ASX:ELD), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Elders, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = AU$213m ÷ (AU$2.1b - AU$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Elders has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 5.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Elders' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Elders' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Elders, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 38%, but they have dropped over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Elders has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 55% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 55% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Elders is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 214% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Elders we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

