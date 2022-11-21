There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Givaudan's (VTX:GIVN) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Givaudan (VTX:GIVN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Givaudan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CHF1.1b ÷ (CHF12b - CHF2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Givaudan has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Givaudan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Givaudan.

So How Is Givaudan's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Givaudan's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 17% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Givaudan is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 60% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Givaudan does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Givaudan that you might be interested in.

