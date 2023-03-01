There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Kaap Agri's (JSE:KAL) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Kaap Agri (JSE:KAL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kaap Agri:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = R519m ÷ (R8.3b - R3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Kaap Agri has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Consumer Retailing industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Kaap Agri, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Kaap Agri's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kaap Agri, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 18% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Kaap Agri's current liabilities are still rather high at 46% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Kaap Agri's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Kaap Agri is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 5.5% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Kaap Agri (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

