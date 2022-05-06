There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Monadelphous Group's (ASX:MND) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Monadelphous Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$71m ÷ (AU$792m - AU$296m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Monadelphous Group has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Monadelphous Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Monadelphous Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Monadelphous Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Monadelphous Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Monadelphous Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Monadelphous Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

