There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's (KLSE:MUHIBAH) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd (KLSE:MUHIBAH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = RM30m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd has an ROCE of 1.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.5% from 7.2% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd has decreased its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 82% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd that you might find interesting.

While Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

