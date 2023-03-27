There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Nanosonics' (ASX:NAN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Nanosonics (ASX:NAN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Nanosonics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = AU$8.5m ÷ (AU$201m - AU$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Nanosonics has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nanosonics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nanosonics here for free.

So How Is Nanosonics' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Nanosonics, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.9% from 7.6% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Nanosonics' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Nanosonics. Furthermore the stock has climbed 82% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

