There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About PRG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PRG) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on PRG Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM6.1m ÷ (RM384m - RM110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, PRG Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 6.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating PRG Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PRG Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PRG Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.6% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, PRG Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about PRG Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 86% in the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about PRG Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

