There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About RadNet's (NASDAQ:RDNT) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on RadNet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$50m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$467m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, RadNet has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RadNet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of RadNet's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.8% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by RadNet's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 68% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

RadNet does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

