There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Resintech Berhad's (KLSE:RESINTC) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Resintech Berhad (KLSE:RESINTC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Resintech Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = RM5.7m ÷ (RM256m - RM40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Resintech Berhad has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Resintech Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Resintech Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Resintech Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.3%, but since then they've fallen to 2.6%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Resintech Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Resintech Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 92% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to continue researching Resintech Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 5 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Resintech Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

