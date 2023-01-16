There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Singapore Airlines' (SGX:C6L) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Singapore Airlines:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = S$1.2b ÷ (S$51b - S$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Singapore Airlines has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Airlines industry average of 8.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Singapore Airlines' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Singapore Airlines.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Singapore Airlines doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.3%, but since then they've fallen to 3.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Singapore Airlines' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Singapore Airlines. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Singapore Airlines does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

