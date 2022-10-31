There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Tecsys' (TSE:TCS) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Tecsys (TSE:TCS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tecsys, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = CA$4.4m ÷ (CA$124m - CA$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Tecsys has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Tecsys' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tecsys here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Tecsys, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.4% from 19% five years ago. However it looks like Tecsys might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Tecsys' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Tecsys' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 94% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Tecsys and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

