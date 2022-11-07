There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TNLOGIS) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = RM64m ÷ (RM2.1b - RM471m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.8% from 9.0% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 53% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

