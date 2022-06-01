There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Tracsis' (LON:TRCS) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Tracsis (LON:TRCS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tracsis is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = UK£5.6m ÷ (UK£95m - UK£22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

So, Tracsis has an ROCE of 7.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Tracsis' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tracsis.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Tracsis, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.7% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Tracsis' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Tracsis. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 176% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

