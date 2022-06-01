There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Tracsis' (LON:TRCS) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Tracsis (LON:TRCS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tracsis is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = UK£5.6m ÷ (UK£95m - UK£22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

So, Tracsis has an ROCE of 7.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.2%.

See our latest analysis for Tracsis

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Tracsis' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tracsis.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Tracsis, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.7% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Tracsis' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Tracsis. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 176% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Tracsis could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Jim Cramer Was Right About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer was right about, go directly to Jim Cramer Was Right About These 5 Stocks. The stock market has been very volatile in the past few weeks as recession fears […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • 3 Best REITs to Buy During a Recession

    Recessions are a challenging time for everyone, but they can be especially difficult for investors. Tightened budgets lead to reduced consumer spending and thus a lack of economic activity. Add in the unknown length and severity of the recession and it's understandable why it's a challenging time to invest.

  • Could One Warren Buffett Pick Be the Right Place for 90% of Your Retirement Money?

    Warren Buffett provided advice on what he wants done with his own investments. Listening to him could be a recipe for success.