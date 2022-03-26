There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About VEEM's (ASX:VEE) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at VEEM (ASX:VEE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on VEEM is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = AU$3.3m ÷ (AU$77m - AU$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, VEEM has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.2%.

In the above chart we have measured VEEM's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering VEEM here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 26% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 137%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given VEEM conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence VEEM might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for VEEM. In light of this, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

VEEM does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for VEEM that you might be interested in.

