There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Volution Group's (LON:FAN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Volution Group (LON:FAN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Volution Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = UK£20m ÷ (UK£376m - UK£62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, Volution Group has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 7.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Volution Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Volution Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Volution Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.5% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Volution Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Volution Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 244% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Volution Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Volution Group that you might be interested in.

