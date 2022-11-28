There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Westshore Terminals Investment's (TSE:WTE) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Westshore Terminals Investment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$132m ÷ (CA$1.3b - CA$90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Westshore Terminals Investment has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Infrastructure industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Westshore Terminals Investment compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Westshore Terminals Investment.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Westshore Terminals Investment Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Westshore Terminals Investment doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 20% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Westshore Terminals Investment's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Westshore Terminals Investment is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 26% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Westshore Terminals Investment and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

