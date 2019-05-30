All the reasons you should and shouldn't try the keto diet, according to experts

Does it feel like the whole world has gone keto? Yeah, we hear you. From social media posts to news coverage to celeb testimonials, the keto diet is the trendiest trend of 2019. There are plenty of reasons to try keto, but there are just as many (or more) reasons to skip it. If you’re lost in a sea of carbohydrate confusion and don’t know what would be best for you, we spoke with experts about all the reasons you should and shouldn’t do keto.

The basic principles of the keto diet are simple enough—eat more fat (like meat and nuts) and very few carbohydrates. But the science behind it is actually pretty complex. Eating this way leads your body to go into a state of ketosis, which makes you burn fat instead of carbohydrates. This is one of the reasons the diet is often praised as a weight-loss solution.

However, losing weight isn’t the only reason people try keto. At the same time, just because you may want to lose some pounds, that doesn’t mean keto is necessarily the right fit for you.

As you’ll see below, there are varying opinions on the benefits and downsides to keto. And this article is absolutely no substitute for medical advice. Readers should always consult a doctor before drastically altering their eating habits. But if you’re curious about why some specialists suggest or don’t suggest keto, here are some of the main reasons.

Reasons you may want to try keto

You have epilepsy

“The ketogenic diet has been successfully used in the treatment of patients with epilepsy, both children and adults, for nearly a century,” said Dr. Tanya J. W. McDonald of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. In fact, the diet started as a “medical therapy” to treat epilepsy. Dr. McDonald said physicians think it has an impact on seizures because it impacts things like metabolic regulation, neurotransmission, oxidative stress, inflammation, and genomic expression.

You have a progressive neurological disorder

Dr. Terry Wahls noted that, in some cases, a low-carb diet such as keto can ease symptoms of progressive neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s, by helping with fatigue, cognitive decline, and loss of brain volume. She noted that one small pilot study showed that the keto diet improved the quality of life for patients with relapsing-remitting MS.

You like the food that’s part of the keto diet

“If eating foods high in fat and very low in carb—like avocado, ribeye steak, and olive oil—sounds good to you, then keto may be a great fit,” registered dietician and keto expert Pam Nisevich Bede said. Because, as she noted, one of the most important aspects of trying a diet is whether or not it’s something you will actually stick to long-term. So review the allowed foods and see if it’s something you’d be into.

You have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Licensed dietitian, nutritionist, and director of education for Designs for Health Jason Bosley-Smith told HG about a small pilot study at the Cleveland Clinic that used keto to help women with irregular periods and PCOS. A group of women, who all had irregular periods before starting the diet, tried keto for six months. Besides losing weight, “each participant resumed regular menstruation and reduced PCOS symptoms” within a month to two months.

You have a history of obesity

One of the biggest reported benefits of the keto diet is weight loss, since your body is burning fat instead of carbs. Internal medicine physician Dr. Kyle Varner said, “The standard American diet over the past decades has seen an astronomical increase in refined carbohydrates and sugars being consumed,” and that can lead to increased body fat. The keto diet mimics how we believe our ancient ancestors ate—high fat, low carb—and has proven to help with weight loss, sometimes very dramatically.

You have type II diabetes

Halle Berry has claimed that the keto diet has helped her diabetes, and there is some science to back this up. The CEO of Perfect Keto, Dr. Anthony Gustin, said that type II diabetes is usually characterized by insulin resistance, “which means the body no longer effectively utilizes carbohydrates.” He said, “A ketogenic diet is a great way to provide an alternative energy source to replace carbohydrates and lower common markers of diabetes.”