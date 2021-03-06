Reasons Your Unemployment Claim Was Rejected — And How To Fix It
Losing employment — especially during the current pandemic — is a sad reality for many. And though government services exist to help people stay on their feet while they search for new work, one of the most frustrating and stressful realities of being unemployed is being denied unemployment benefits.
Why the denial? That’s a hard one to answer because unemployment claims can be rejected for a variety of reasons. Some reasons, though, are more common than others. So, GOBankingRates put together a list of the most common reasons why claims don’t go through.
Last updated: Oct. 23, 2020
You Didn't Fill In All the Required Information
Filling out an unemployment application can be tedious — especially because you’re probably filling out a large number of job applications at the same time. But to ensure that you don’t have to send in an unemployment application more than once, it’s important to go back and check that you’ve completed everything you’ve been asked to.
One common mistake is not listing every employer you’ve had over the past 18 months. If you forget one, the unemployment office can’t count it toward your coverage and the application may be denied. The denial is, of course, subject to appeal — but that process takes up time that may eat into your savings.
You Didn't Meet Employment Requirements
One of the reasons that the unemployment application asks for a thorough accounting of your last 18 months is because every applicant needs to meet a certain amount of time worked or a certain amount paid (and sometimes both) to be eligible for benefits.
This varies by state, so check out your state’s Unemployment Insurance website to make sure you’ve met all the requirements.
You Quit Your Job Voluntarily and Without Good Cause
An unemployment claim won’t be approved if you left your job because you just didn’t want to work there anymore. Each state has its own statutes of “good causes” for quitting a job — these can range from an unsafe work environment to compelling personal reasons (such as domestic violence) — but just up and quitting doesn’t entitle anyone to benefits.
This also is a little different during the pandemic, as the federal government has made an exception for those quitting due to reasons related to COVID-19. Make sure to check out the guideline of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act before you leave.
You Were Fired for Reasons Other Than Nonperformance
There’s a lot of stigma to being fired, but being let go doesn’t always mean you can’t collect unemployment. In many states, if you were let go because your skills weren’t commensurate with the responsibilities of the job, you can apply and (likely) collect unemployment benefits.
If the firing occurred due to misconduct or intentional failure, however, unemployment benefits won’t be granted.
Your Company Is Paying You Family or Sick Leave
If you’re not working but still receiving leave money from your current employer, your application isn’t going to be approved. That’s because whether you’ll be returning to the same place of employment, you’re still getting paid. Make sure you know when that leave runs out and time your application to the same period. You may be eligible once these payments stop coming.
