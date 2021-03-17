Reassuring evidence does not link AstraZeneca shot to blood clots, English medical official says

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Bierset
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - There is a lot of reassuring evidence that suggests there is no increased risk of blood clots from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, England's deputy chief medical officer said, adding he expected the European Medicines Agency to agree.

"Behind the scenes, there is a lot of work going on to look at whether there is a signal in relation to what we call venous thrombo-embolic events - clots," Jonathan Van-Tam said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"And there's a lot of evidence emerging now that is reassuring that there is no overall excess signal or increased risk. And I expect, without prejudice to their absolute findings, those to be the final conclusions of the EMA and (Britain's) MHRA in due course."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Alistair Smout)

