Rebate rule would harm seniors, taxpayers: Readers sound off

From Big Pharma, to updating election practices, to North Korea, our readers react to recent headlines.

Rebate rule would harm seniors, taxpayers

In his June 16 column, “Rebate rule would help make prescriptions more affordable for more patients,” Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks wants to play a shell game using Americans’ wallets.

If this rule takes effect, seniors and taxpayers will pay more, according to The Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing. Drugmakers won’t lower their outrageous prices, and Big Pharma will pad its already massive profit margins.

Rebates are one of the few tools that help reduce consumers’ drug costs — they are savings off the sticker prices. Health insurance providers want lower drug prices for consumers, not rebates. But if rebates vanish without a replacement, drug costs will be much higher.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that eliminating rebates would increase premiums for seniors and those with disabilities by 25% and increase taxpayer costs by nearly $200 billion. This means a windfall of billions of dollars for drugmakers.

Big Pharma won’t commit to lower prices. In fact, it is fighting efforts that would finally open the black box of drug prices. Eli Lilly is suing the Trump administration because it doesn’t want to include its public prices in TV ads that market its drugs directly to consumers.

Diagnosis, confused: PhRMA: Drug advertising rules would confuse patients

That approach doesn’t have the consumers’ best interests in mind. The rebate rule would hurt seniors, the disabled, and hardworking taxpayers.

We need bigger, bolder solutions to address the issue — prices that are set and controlled solely by drugmakers such as Eli Lilly.

Matt Eyles, president and CEO, America’s Health Insurance Plans; Washington, D.C.

Mayor de Blasio and Dante, come talk to us about race and the police

Dante de Blasio, son of New York Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio, wrote a column, “My dad gave me ‘the talk.’ When someone called police, I felt the fear,” about a conversation with his father regarding race and the police.

Many people have different experiences with police officers, some good some bad. Nobody anywhere is in a position to judge another person’s fears. When we acknowledge that people of color have different experiences with cops then, and only then, can we move forward as a larger community, hopefully healing the divide between law enforcement and communities of color.

I can understand Dante de Blasio writing his op-ed. However, what I don’t understand — and this is important — is why his father, the mayor of New York City for nearly five years, a city with police unions among the largest in the country, has not once invited any of us union presidents to a meeting for an honest talk on race.

New York Police Department car located in Times Square in December 2017 in New York City. More

It is easy to criticize; providing solutions isn’t as easy.

In the absence of an invite to City Hall, I extend an invite to Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Dante, to come by my office. I would be more than happy to discuss solutions, and take the lead on a very serious topic that ultimately affects us all.

Ed Mullins; president, Sergeants Benevolent Association, New York City Police Department

Congress, pass the torch to the young

The average age of House members is 57.6, while in the Senate, it is 62.9, as calculated by the Congressional Research Service.

Term limits: Impose term limits on our leaders, on the basis of age: Today's talker

Politicians like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have stayed past their formidable days. McConnell has become an obstructionist. Pelosi has lost touch with half her party. Sanders is in socialist fantasy land. Both parties: Pass the torch to a new generation.

George Magakis Jr.; Norristown, Pa.