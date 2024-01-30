The vacancy in the Third Judicial District Court will be filled by Rebecca Duffin beginning in February.

Duffin was chosen by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for the appointment announced Jan. 29.

Rebecca Duffin, a former prosecutor in the Doña Ana County District Attorneys office, testifies during a Public Employee Labor Relations Board hearing, Tuesday October 16, 2018.

Duffin, a former assistant district attorney, is the presiding magistrate judge in Doña Ana County, a position she held for five years according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

The vacancy in the court was created when Mark Standridge resigned from his appointment to the court. Standridge was appointed in February 2023 to replace Mary Rosner who retired from the post.

More: Former Las Cruces city attorney Mark Standridge to fill district court vacancy

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Rebecca Duffin appointed to Third Judicial District Court