Rebecca Grossman trial: Nancy Iskander testifies
As Rebecca Grossman's murder trial continues, Nancy Iskander, the mother of brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander who were killed crossing the street in Westlake Village in 2020, took the stand Monday.
As Rebecca Grossman's murder trial continues, Nancy Iskander, the mother of brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander who were killed crossing the street in Westlake Village in 2020, took the stand Monday.
“We want to bring a championship to Dallas.”
Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Hiss" upsets Nicki Minaj after Megan's Law line. What is Megan's Law and what is the family behind it saying?
2024 will be a crucial year for Starbucks as it looks to regain its footing and dive deeper into its international expansion plans.
2025 BMW Z4 manual transmission package priced. It also includes various unique touches and options.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain, and upper-elevation mountain snow, across the state over the coming week.
The 2025 BMW M4 lineup gets a light refresh to keep the performance coupe and convertible updated.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
You know you’ve screwed up when you’ve simultaneously angered the White House, the TIME Person of the Year and pop culture’s most rabid fanbase. X lacks the infrastructure to identify abusive content quickly and at scale. As the White House’s press secretary called on Congress to do something, X simply banned the search term “taylor swift” for a few days.
The CEOs of five social media companies are headed to Washington to testify in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about child safety.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Block, the fintech company whose subsidiaries include Square, Cash App and Afterpay, is laying off staff at a tumultuous time for tech industry workers. The layoffs were executed this morning and affected staff in the Cash App, foundational and Square arms of Block. Reportedly, around 1,000 people -- or 10% of Block's headcount -- were impacted.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
With the NHL heading into its midseason break, it's a good time to look at who's been the best of the best in fantasy hockey thus far.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Dončić has already surpassed legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Here's our best look yet at the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S.
Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on the top and bottom line.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more. Save up to 40%.
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.