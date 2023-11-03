Rebecca Grossman's text messages may be part of her murder trial

Rebecca Grossman, right, walks out of the Van Nuys courthouse in May 2022.

Prosecutors may introduce some of Rebecca Grossman's text messages during her trial for murder next year, according to a decision from a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Friday.

Grossman, of Hidden Hills, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run driving in the case stemming from a 2020 crash that killed two Westlake Village brothers. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Mark and Jacob Iskander were 11 and 8 when they were struck and killed. They had gone for a walk with their family and were in a crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road when authorities say a speeding car hit them.

On Friday, Judge Joseph Brandolino considered the prosecution's motion regarding Grossman's text messages related to the crash.

Organizer Julie Cohen gives Miriam Guirguis, aunt of Mark and Jacob Iskander, a hug at the "stand up for victims" event at the corner of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards on June 30. The boys died while walking in a crosswalk with their family in Westlake Village in September 2020.

Brandolino referred to portions of messages, which were not shown in court, saying they were sent in June but not specifying a year. Grossman apparently texted that she turned her head over her shoulder and saw a woman — the boys' mother — on rollerblades fall.

Nancy Iskander, the boys' mom, has repeatedly said she grabbed her youngest son who was closest to her and dove out of the way of a vehicle.

The family had gone on a walk to get some fresh air before the crash, she said. When they got to the crosswalk, the water looked so beautiful on the other side of the road. She remembers thinking she wanted to take a picture of the three boys — Mark, Jacob and their brother Zachary, who was 5 at the time — by the lake.

"We were crossing together as a family," Iskander said outside of the courthouse Friday.

But they never made it to the other side.

Residents showed up at a Westlake Village park in September for a walk in honor of Mark and Jacob Iskander, local boys killed three years earlier.

The judge also considered information Friday from the defense regarding a potential expert witness about the boys' movements when the crash happened. Brandolino had excluded the witness based on earlier information and did not change that decision Friday. He did say he would consider it again if the defense wanted to provide additional information such as evidence supporting the testimony.

Defense attorneys contend the boys were not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. Prosecutors, however, said the evidence shows the boys and their mother were in an established crosswalk.

Jury selection is expected to begin in January.

