Rebecca Hogue receives 16 months in prison with time served, judge says

Feb. 12—Rebecca Hogue — the Norman mother convicted of first-degree murder after her former boyfriend killed her son — will receive 16 months in prison, lowered to 13 months with time served.

Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper told Hogue Friday evening at her sentencing hearing that he will suspend her sentence down to 16 months, which will be shortened to 13 remaining months due to time already served. Both the prosecution and the jury in Hogue's case recommended life with the possibility of parole; Tupper's decision is technically a life sentence with most of the sentence suspended.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Hogue's son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson died in the care of her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent. Trent — the only suspect the Norman Police Department was pursuing in Johnson's death — was found dead of suicide on Jan. 4 in the Wichita Mountain Reserve.

Tupper had multiple sentencing options in Hogue's case. While the jury that convicted Hogue in November recommended a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigators recommended in a report that Hogue do no prison time, and instead spend time in an inpatient mental health treatment facility with subsequent supervised probation.

"Hogue appears to be struggling mentally and based on the information compiled during this investigation and this officer's observation, it appears Hogue would benefit more from a long-term residential treatment facility to target her mental health, grief and trauma," the DOC investigators' report reads.

Tupper told Hogue Friday that she does not deserve to die in prison, and is not a danger to society. Hogue spoke at the sentencing, telling the judge and onlookers that she would do anything to go back and prevent her son's death.

"I was so proud of having such a beautiful, strong, smart, healthy child," Hogue said. "The only thing in two years that has brought me peace is that the man who did this is dead. I know my child is in heaven and that (Trent) is nowhere near him."

Story continues

Tupper said the 16-month sentence represents the remaining years that Hogue's son would have been in her legal care.

Over the course of Hogue's week-long trial in the fall, the defense was barred from showing the jury a number of opinions and exhibits.

Tupper barred the defense from showing jurors a photo of the words "Rebecca is innocent" were carved into a tree next to Trent's body, calling the carving "hearsay" from Trent.

Tupper also barred the jury from hearing a recorded conversation between NPD detective Sean Judy — the lead detective on the case — another detective, and a friend of Hogue's, in which Judy expressed heavy skepticism about charging Hogue, and said he didn't think she committed a crime.

In the recording, the detectives called the case a "bullsh---" case, and said when the DA's office tried to get NPD to file charges, they refused, saying there wasn't a case.

Judy said though he didn't want to, he would submit an enabling charge at most. The DA's office declined that recommendation, and charged Hogue with murder in the first.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as further information is available.