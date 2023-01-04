Rebecca Marois named new president, CEO of Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce

GARDNER – The Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce has new leadership.

The organization’s board of directors announced that Rebecca Marois has been appointed to the position of president and CEO of the nonprofit, which is dedicated to building a strong local economy in the seven communities it covers.

Marois takes over the reins from Michael Gerry, who served as the interim president and CEO for the past two years.

“I am extremely honored and proud to be named (to the position),” said Marois, who started with the Chamber in 2021 in the role of member relationship coordinator. She was then promoted in January 2022 to the position of director of marketing and communications.

“One thing people should know about me is that I am very passionate about my role,” Marois said. “If you are in need of help or assistance, to not be afraid to reach out to me – that is what I’m here for. I truly want the best for our members and the community.”

Marois, who currently serves on the board of directors for the Wachusett Business Incubator, has a background in business management, customer service, event planning, fundraising, marketing and sales, according to Chamber officials.

Marois eager to bring new programs, benefits to Chamber members

“I am working on providing our members with new programs and benefits and revamping some of our old ones,” Marois explained. “I am currently in the process of hiring an assistant to help me accomplish this.”

Stacie Kazinskas, who is a member of the Chamber’s board of directors and serves on the Event Coordinating Committee, said she has been working with Marois for over a year.

“Since starting at the Chamber, Rebecca has been the utmost professional and has seemed to truly enjoy being a part of the Chamber,” Kazinskas said. “I expect that she will continue to support new and active businesses while she continues to learn more and more about our community. She is driven and has a ‘no fear’ or ‘yes, let’s do that’ mentality which is very refreshing these days!”

Community Planning and Development Director Trevor Beauregard, who is also a member of the Chamber board, said it was critical for the Chamber to have a permanent President/CEO on board to ensure its short and long-term sustainability.

"I do know that Rebecca has gone above and beyond in her previous position with the Chamber, so it doesn't surprise me that the Chamber Executive Committee has given her this opportunity to advance within the organization," Beauregard said.

Marois takes over Chamber leadership at a time when the region is seeing a number of renovation projects and new businesses moving into the area. In particular, the proposed Gardner Revitalization Project has city officials and businessowners anticipating a real estate boom for both commercial and residential markets in the city.

“Downtown Gardner is up and coming,” Marois said. “It is very exciting to see all of the businesses coming in. I see only great things coming for the future of Gardner.”

Chamber began as a business organization in 1898

The Chamber traces its beginnings as a business organization to 1898, when its main focus was on Downtown Gardner and the furniture industry. In 1957, it officially became known as the Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce and offered active participation to businesses outside of the Chair City. Today, the Chamber also serves the communities of Ashburnham, Barre, Hubbardston, Templeton, Westminster, and Winchendon.

The Chamber is a private, nonprofit organization that relies on the financial investment of its membership to provide all of its services and programs. Chamber membership is voluntary and open to any business, profession, or organization.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Rebecca Marois new president of Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce