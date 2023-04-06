Rebekah Jones' 13-year-old son arrested in Navarre, Florida for 'digital threats of terrorism'

Embattled former state of Florida employee Rebekah Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday night that her 13-year-old son had been arrested for “digital threats of terrorism.”

According to the tweets, Jones said an officer told her a warrant had been issued for her son’s arrest after authorities received an anonymous report about messages her son shared in a Snapchat group.

Jones says that someone claiming to be a cousin of one of her son’s classmates joined their private Snapchat group. She says the person recorded the conversations and reported them to the police after her son shared a popular internet meme criticizing police.

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety.



THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis' Florida.



There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

According to Jones, a threat assessment was completed in which both local police and the school signed off on the messages not being a threat. Two weeks later, Jones says her son was then arrested. When Jones asked the officers who ordered the arrest, she says an officer told her “it was the state.”

A spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that Jones' son had been arrested.

SRSO spokeswoman Jillian Durkin said the Sheriff's Office had received reports of a threat from multiple students and that a felony warrant was issued following an investigation of the reports.

Durkin said Jones turned her son in to the Sheriff's Office.

Jones is a former Florida data scientist who accused the Health Department of intentionally falsifying pandemic data on behalf of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The claims were rejected as unfounded by an inspector general's report.

Jones came to national prominence during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic after she was fired from her position with the Florida Department of Health. Jones said she was fired for speaking out about what she said was the state's manipulation of COVID-19 data, while state officials said she was fired for insubordination.

Jones later ran against Rep. Matt Gaetz for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, but lost to Gaetz who gained 68% of the vote.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

