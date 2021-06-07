Rebekah Jones’ Twitter account suspended, citing ‘platform manipulation,’ ‘spam’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dana Cassidy, Ana Ceballos
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rebekah Jones, who formerly maintained Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard but was fired last year as she raised concerns about transparency, was suspended Monday from Twitter for “platform manipulation and spam.”

The suspension comes after Jones repeatedly shared a recent Miami Herald article about law enforcement officers raiding her home, her observations during her time at the Florida Department of Health and more.

Twitter notified Jones that it received an appeal from her regarding the state of her account, according to a screenshot that Jones sent to the Herald.

“It was clearly an auto-lock feature against spamming. Should be back up soon,” Jones told the Herald.

Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, said on her personal Twitter account the action by Twitter was “long overdue.” She said Jones was not being censored, but that she was suspended for, among other things, buying Twitter followers.

According to Twitter’s rules, “platform manipulation” can mean buying Twitter followers, but it can also mean other things, such as repeatedly posting tweets or sending direct messages consisting of links shared without commentary.

Pushaw did not explain on what she based her claim of buying Twitter followers. Her incoming direct messages are disabled.

An official statement from DeSantis’ office called Jones a “super-spreader of COVID-19 disinformation.”

Critics of the governor, however, were quick to call DeSantis a phony for praising the suspension as he touts legislation that aims to make it harder for social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to deplatform people, including former President Donald Trump, a DeSantis ally.

“Speech that is inconvenient to the narrative will be protected,” the governor said last month when he signed the bill.

Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, called the governor “Hipócrita” — Spanish for hypocrite.

“So @GovRonDeSantis AGREES with Twitter suspending accounts but only when he agrees with them??” Taddeo posted on Twitter.

What Rebekah Jones saw behind the scenes at the Florida Department of Health

Among the issues Jones raised amid her firing, she said she was asked to remove data from the dashboard — a website offering critical COVID information — after members of the news media, including the Miami Herald, questioned her about the numbers. The numbers in question were removed but eventually restored.

After her dismissal, Jones raised money through a GoFundMe account, some of which she used to create her own rival COVID-19 dashboard.

Jones’ home was raided last December by agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who, with guns drawn, confiscated her electronics, looking for evidence that she had illegally accessed a state messaging app. She was later charged with a third-degree felony. The charge is pending.

The Health department’s office of the Inspector General recently informed Jones’ attorneys that she qualifies for whistleblower status as prescribed by law and that the office found “reasonable cause” to open an investigation into actions and decisions made by DOH leaders.

Miami Herald data and investigative reporter Sarah Blaskey contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • The New York Times Continues to Cite Rebekah Jones as an Authority

    In spite of the now well-established consensus around Rebekah Jones — a consensus reached in no small part thanks to the efforts of National Review's Charlie Cooke — the New York Times continues to tout Jones as a "data scientist" who credibly alleged that she was asked to manipulate data.

  • Twitter Suspends Fraudulent COVID Whistleblower Rebekah Jones

    Twitter has suspended the account of Rebekah Jones, the former dashboard manager for the Florida Dept. of Health who falsely claimed she was ordered to alter COVID data.

  • Bucking GOP trend, Vermont's Republican governor signs bill expanding voting access

    Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed a bill Monday that expands voting rights in a move that bucks the current GOP trend.Why it matters: Republican governors in states like Georgia and Florida have signed laws that restrict voting access in recent months. Over 100 voting restriction bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new Vermont law requires the state to send mail-in bal

  • What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare

    Drought's effects on the population slowed the Ottoman Empire's expansion in the 16th century. Lessing ArchivesIn the late 16th century, hundreds of bandits on horseback stormed through the countryside of Ottoman Anatolia raiding villages, inciting violence and destabilizing the sultan’s grip on power Four hundred years later and a few hundred miles away in the former Ottoman territory of Syria, widespread protests escalated into a bloody civil war in 2011 that persists to this day. These dark e

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging men-only draft

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not review a case challenging the constitutionality of only requiring men to register for the draft, noting that the policy is being considered by Congress.Why it matters: Although the impact of such a decision from the court would have little real-world impact — the U.S. military has been volunteer-only since the Vietnam War — the draft is one of the last remaining sex-based distinctions codified in federal law, per the New York Times.Stay on top of the

  • Turkish mafia boss dishes dirt, becomes YouTube phenomenon

    From alleged drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants, a convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party through a series of tell-all videos that have captivated the nation and turned him into an unlikely social media phenomenon. Sedat Peker, a 49-year-old fugitive crime boss, who once openly supported Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, has been releasing nearly 90-minute long videos from his stated base in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, making scandalous but yet-unproven drip-by-drip allegations, in an apparent bid to settle scores with political figures. The weekly YouTube videos have been viewed more than 75 million times, causing an uproar, heightening concerns over Turkish state corruption and putting officials on the defensive.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Heirloom Tomatoes—Including What Makes Them So Special

    They may not have come from Grandma's attic, but these tomato seeds are verifiable heirlooms.

  • Angelina Jolie on Honoring and Learning from Her Adopted Children's Roots

    "They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds."

  • Colombia unrest: President Duque pledges police reform after protests

    The modernisation plan comes after weeks of anti-government protests and dozens of deaths.

  • Phones and fitness devices that make it easier to track US troops are a new headache for special operators overseas

    As adversaries embrace cyberwarfare, securing personal information is becoming more of a headache for US troops operating abroad.

  • Give pope message on school second chance, Canadian cardinal says

    Canadians disappointed that Pope Francis did not apologise for the Catholic Church's role in a scandal surrounding a former school for indigenous students should give his message "a second chance" because his sorrow and shock are sincere, a Canadian cardinal said. Michael Czerny, one of two Vatican-based Canadian cardinals, spoke in an interview with Reuters a day after the pope said he was pained by the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Indian Residential School in the town of Kamloops in the Western Canadian province of British Columbia. On Friday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of the schools.

  • Disney World Has a New Halloween Rival

    SeaWorld Entertainment enters the market for after-hours Halloween events at its Orlando park, ruffling feathers at rivals Disney and Comcast.

  • Trump teases 2024 run but legal threat rises as investigations ramp up

    As the president hints at running for president once again, his future could lie in the courtroom, not the Oval Office Donald Trump at CPAC in Florida in February. Experts said legal actions against Trump might not pose problems if his loyalists stick with him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters He’s Teflon Don no more, at least when it comes to court. Donald Trump, no longer insulated by claims of presidential protections, faces a host of increasingly serious legal problems in some of the US’s m

  • David Ellefson: Ex-Megadeth Bassist Details Revenge-Porn Case in Police Report

    The bassist met with Scottsdale, Arizona police to pursue charges against person who leaked Ellefson's sexual encounters with a 19-year-old online

  • Canadian dollar sticks to tight range ahead of BoC rate decision

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback on Monday but kept to its recent trading range, as Ontario announced earlier than planned easing of COVID-19 curbs and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said it will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, as infection rates continue to drift lower. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday.

  • De Bruyne teams up with Belgium squad after surgery

    Kevin De Bruyne joined up with the Belgium squad on Monday but remains a major doubt for their Euro 2020 opener against Russia after undergoing minor surgery on a facial injury, his coach Roberto Martinez said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court blocks permanent residency for some immigrants

    -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to let immigrants who have been allowed to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds apply to become permanent residents if they entered the country illegally, siding with President Joe Biden's administration. The justices, acting in an appeal by a married couple from El Salvador who were granted so-called Temporary Protected Status, unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that barred their applications for permanent residency, also known as a green card, because of their unlawful entry.

  • A Lesson in The Complex History of the Beauty Mark

    From symbols of appeal to signs of misfortune, the meaning behind the beauty mark has vacillated over time. It turns out that the beauty mark has had an intricate past, related to the way in which it has been valued. On a scientific level, a beauty mark is equivalent to that of a mole; a small group of skin cells that grow in a cluster as opposed to spreading evenly.

  • Eric Adams has large lead over Yang in NYC mayoral race, new poll shows

    “Clearly, Eric Adams has the momentum in this race.” Eric Adams has jumped ahead of Andrew Yang in the New York City mayoral race, a new poll shows. A little over two weeks ahead of the Democratic primary, Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President and former New York Police Department officer, is ahead of his rival by six points, according to the Spectrum News NY1/ IPSOS poll conducted in late May and released Monday.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Say Baby Lili Is "More Than We Could Have Ever Imagined"

    No words just 😍😍😍😍😍.