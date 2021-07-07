Rebekah Vardy claims partial victory in latest stage of libel battle with Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) - AP/Invasion

Rebekah Vardy has claimed a partial victory in the latest round of the so-called Wagatha Christie legal battle, after a judge ruled that being a "publicity seeker" does not prove she leaked Coleen Rooney’s secrets.

Mrs Vardy and Mrs Rooney, both the wives of high-profile English footballers, have been locked in a bitter libel dispute since 2019 over allegations that stories were leaked to the tabloid press.

Mrs Rooney was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" after investigating who was feeding stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun newspaper, before eventually accusing Mrs Vardy of being the culprit.

Mrs Vardy, who has denied the allegations and is now suing for libel, applied to the High Court earlier this month to strike out aspects of Mrs Rooney’s defence.

On Wednesday, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in Mrs Vardy’s favour on numerous points, including dismissing a claim by Mrs Rooney that her fellow footballer's wife showed "publicity seeking behaviour" when sitting behind Mrs Rooney in someone else's seat at the 2016 European Championships.

Mrs Justice Steyn found that even assuming the allegation was true, it would still not help Mrs Rooney's case.

She said: "The fact that a person seeks media coverage of their own attendance at a football match does not make it more probable that they would disclose private information about another person to the press."

Mrs Justice Steyn struck out two further points of Mrs Rooney’s defence, including that Mrs Vardy was also leaking about the libel case to the tabloid newspaper.

However, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled against Mrs Vardy on other parts of Mrs Rooney's defence, and denied her bid for summary judgment, a legal step which would see that part of the case resolved without a trial.

Mrs Justice Steyn stated the alleged close relationship between Mrs Vardy and the newspaper was one of the “building blocks” of Mrs Rooney’s case, and would remain.

Despite attempts by Mrs Vardy’s lawyers to convince the Judge that their client’s alleged authorship of “The Secret Wag” column wasn't relevant, Mrs Justice Steyn allowed it to remain.

“The allegation that the claimant had, or was the primary source for, a gossip column about professional footballers and their partners in The Sun is logically probative similar fact evidence,” Mrs Justice Steyn said.

The dispute between Mrs Rooney, who is married to former England player Wayne Rooney, and Mrs Vardy, the wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, has amassed “extraordinarily large” legal fees after the two women failed to settle out of court.

In March, the High Court heard that Mrs Vardy’s overall legal budget had reached £897,000, including up to £32,000 for an “Instagram expert”, while Mrs Rooney's estimated costs were £402,312.