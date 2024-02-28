From Rebel Girls to Raiderette: UNLV grad proud to represent Las Vegas
Makenna Pittman, UNLV graduate and local realtor, says she's proud to represent Las Vegas as a member of the Raiderettes. Tricia Kean shares her story.
Makenna Pittman, UNLV graduate and local realtor, says she's proud to represent Las Vegas as a member of the Raiderettes. Tricia Kean shares her story.
Women across the U.S. have been sharing photos of their embryos on Instagram and countering the Alabama IVF ruling in their captions.
Hate dry, crusty leftovers? You'll also keep your slices fresh for longer.
Brake dust buildup can make the paint on your wheels chip off and lead to corrosion and rust. Prevent this with a wheel cleaner made to remove brake dust.
Starbucks who? 'Tastes like I’m drinking a cappuccino from a fancy coffee shop,' says one fan.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
The tech industry is throwing generative AI at everything it can think of to see what sticks in the hopes of developing the next big thing.
Learn more about the child and dependent care tax credit including how to qualify and what it’s worth.
Substack has added a highly requested feature: direcf messages.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Anker currently has an iPhone-exclusive wireless charger with a stand for $34.99 on Amazon
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
After an 11-plus-year hiatus, Anthony Kim will play the entire LIV Golf schedule this season.
Activision has finally announced the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date. The free-to-play battle royale will hit iOS and Android on March 21.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18 and so much more.
If you’re a Southwest loyalist and want to earn rewards when shopping, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card might be the best card for you
A day driving a Tesla Cybertruck around Los Angeles showed that it has quirks, draws attention (wanted or unwanted) and won't fit in a driveway. And there's this surprise: It's actually pleasant to drive.
First Solar has been an outlier amidst a struggling industry.
If you've been procrastinating on securing your F1 tickets, StubHub has you covered with last-minute deals to get you trackside for all the action.
Payments infrastructure giant Stripe said today it has inked deals with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer at a $65 billion valuation. Notably, the valuation represents a 30% increase compared to what Stripe was valued at last March when it raised $6.5 billion in Series I funding at a $50 billion valuation. While Stripe declined to comment beyond a written statement, a source familiar with the internal happenings in the company told TechCrunch that Stripe and some of its investors agreed to purchase over $1 billion of current and former Stripe employees’ shares.