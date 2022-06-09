Rebel Wilson Comes Out, Reveals Girlfriend on Instagram

rebelwilson2_750x422_creditonimage.jpg

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her relationship with her new girlfriend.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Pitch Perfect and Senior Year star revealed that she is dating a woman named girlfriend Ramona Agruma, calling her her "Disney Princess."

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince," she captioned the sweet pic, alongside a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveIsLove. "But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

In a recent May 2022 interview with People Magazine, Wilson said that she is "in an amazing place" and had "never seen her happier" with her newest relationship, though she didn't reveal who she was dating at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the magazine. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Congrats, Rebel! And welcome to the family!

RELATED | 24 Celebrities Who Came Out As LGBTQ+ in 2022 (So Far)