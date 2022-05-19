Rebel Wilson reveals a male costar once called her 'into a room and pulled down his pants' in front of her unprompted: 'It was awful and disgusting'

Rebel Wilson. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson revealed she was once sexually harassed by a male costar.

The "Senior Year" star did not reveal the name of the actor, but detailed the incident to People in a new cover story.

"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," said the 42-year-old actress, who added that the actor then asked Wilson in front of his friends to perform a lewd act, according to People.

A representative for Wilson didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"It was awful and disgusting," she continued. "And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

However, Wilson did report the incident. The actress said she knew the steps she had to take to protect herself because she studied law. She has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Wales.

"Because I'm a lawyer, I documented it," she said. "I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."

Rebel Wilson in "Senior Year." Boris Martin/Netflix

"Definitely amongst industry circles, I made sure people knew what happened," Wilson continued.

In hindsight, the actress said she should have walked off the movie she was filming with the costar.

"I should have left," she said. "It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that."

Wilson told People that when she reported what happened to the movie studio she came to learn that she was the fourth person to put in a complaint about the actor.

"Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse," she said.

Wilson said going forward she wants to ensure everyone is safe and feels respected on set — which she strived to do as a producer and star in the Netflix movie "Senior Year."

In the film, she plays a woman who awakens from a 20-year coma and decides to go back to high school to get her diploma.

"We made it with love, and we shot it in Atlanta and there's so many new, fresh faces in the film who I'm very proud of as a producer," she said. "As the mama of the film in a way, I'm very, very proud of them and all the hard work that everybody did."

