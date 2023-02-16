Rebel Wilson Says Ramona Agruma's Family Hasn't Been As "Accepting" About Their Relationship

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

And you know she's been in a relationship with Ramona Agruma since she revealed the news on Instagram last year.

Rebel went public with her and Ramona's relationship because the Sydney Morning Herald was threatening to "out" her. The Australian Press Council later condemned the publication's behavior, which Rebel addressed on Instagram.

"Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behaviour in trying to out my same-sex relationship," she wrote. "And while I didn't personally ask for any action to be taken, I am glad that this has been officially recorded and recognized."

On a recent episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Rebel explained how she came out to her own family, as well as how Ramona's family hasn't been as "accepting" of their relationship yet.

Rebel explained that she "wasn't hiding" her relationship with Ramona and that she's "proud" to be dating her — but that she also wanted to reveal the news to her own family in a more organic fashion.

“I’m like, well, obviously it’s my news to tell," she said. "So I’m going to tell the news. But it was rushed.”

“My mom had to drive in the middle of the night to my grandparents to tell them because my grandma loves using her phone now, now that she’s been taught how to use a smartphone.”

Rebel also said that her family's response was "amazing," but they didn't have the same experience with Ramona's family.

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting," she said, "and so in many respects it’s been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public…like how we had to.”

"With me, it was a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with, so that was a bit difficult. But at the end of the day, I was probably going to, in a few months time, make it Instagram official, as they say.”

Rebel added that Ramona wasn't out to her friends and family at the time their relationship was made public, and as a result, it's been "much harder" on her.

“As her partner, I just feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

On the whole, though, it sounds like Rebel looks at the experience in a positive light. “There was so much positivity that it was so awesome to see because I don’t know if it would have been like that 20 years ago," she said.

