Rebel Wilson Says Ramona Agruma's Family Hasn't Been As "Accepting" About Their Relationship

Recommended Stories
- Glamour
Naked Alison Brie Is the Best Cure For Stress
She bared it all to put a smile on her husband's face.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Nikki Haley launches GOP campaign by insulting Americans age 75 and over. Great start!
Watch out, mid-to-upper septuagenarians. Newly minted GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has questions about your mental acuity!
- Blavity
Damar Hamlin’s Super Bowl Jacket Condemned And Called Blasphemous By Adrian Peterson, Fans Defend Hamlin
NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who was furious after seeing Damar Hamlin‘s jacket at the Super Bowl, said he has now personally reached out to the 24-year-old athlete to express his thoughts. Peterson first condemned Hamlin on Sunday, taking issue with his jacket because it featured a crucifix with an altered Jesus head. “Blasphemy!!” Peterson… Continue reading Damar Hamlin’s Super Bowl Jacket Condemned And Called Blasphemous By Adrian Peterson, Fans Defend Hamlin
- ABC News
Actress and model Raquel Welch dies at 82
Actress and model Raquel Welch, known for her roles in the 1966 films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C." has died, according to her representative. Welch was 82. "The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," Welch's rep said in a statement to KABC.
- Fox News
Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa rocks red bikini on Caribbean vacation, months after giving birth
Pippa Middleton enjoyed a Caribbean vacation in St. Barts last weekend with her family. Kate Middleton's sister was seen running on the sand and swimming.
- InStyle
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
No shoe is too bold from Lopez.
- NBC Sports
Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona
Daytona 500 qualifying takes place Wednesday night. Here are the details.
- HuffPost
Lauren Boebert Tried To Throw Shade At Rachel Maddow And Got A Stark Reminder
“In a world of Lauren Boeberts, be a Rachel Maddow,” one Twitter user snapped back at the Colorado Republican.
- KDFW
Witness shoots man attempting to steal luxury car at Dallas shopping center, affidavit says
There are a lot of new details about how a recent attempted carjacking of a luxury car went down in an upscale area of Dallas.
- HuffPost
Mitt Romney Issues Urgent Warning About Trump's Path To 2024 GOP Nomination
The Utah senator suggested the same dynamics that propelled Donald Trump to the 2016 GOP presidential nomination could help him do it again in 2024.
- CBS News
15-year-olds charged with murder of transgender teen Brianna Ghey
Police previously said it was exploring whether Ghey was the victim of an anti-transgender hate crime.
- Women's Health
Turns Out, *This* Is The Rarest Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers
Want to know which zodiac sign is rarest? Population data identifies the rarest and most common signs, and astrologers explain what to know about these signs.
- Lebron Wire
Patrick Beverley talks about the issues that the Lakers have had
The Lakers have had trouble this season, and Patrick Beverley said it has had nothing to do with basketball.
- Daytona Beach News-Journal
Kurt is out, Jimmie is back, and, wait, who has the best career Daytona top-10 percentage?
Jimmie Johnson is back, Kurt Busch remains sidelined and Joey Logano's mentality remains unchanged. Plus a few Daytona stats and trends.
- Fox News
'Brady Bunch' dad Robert Reed 'a real p----' about working with young John Travolta, casting director claims
Joel Thurm recently wrote "Sex Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director," where he shared memories of John Travolta, "Brady Bunch" star Robert Reed and Rock Hudson.
- BuzzFeed
This Student's Assignment Was Due At Midnight. They Turned It In At 11:46 P.M., But Their Teacher Marked It Late, And People Have THOUGHTS
"You must understand that it was handed in on a last-minute basis, which is the reason why you received a late penalty. As a result, I will not be removing the late penalty deduction."
- USA TODAY
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
- Kansas City Star
Patrick Mahomes’ long Super Bowl run came after subtle sign from Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing Things From Their Childhood That Disappeared, And I Remember Some Of These
"Before I was totally competent swimming by myself, my mom would put a life jacket on me, tie a long piece of nylon rope to it, and chuck me in the river. She'd basically swim me on a leash down the river for fun."
- Hypebeast
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Explains Reasoning Behind Trading Russell Westbrook
Last week's NBA trade deadline saw many big moves made. One of the most talked about trades...