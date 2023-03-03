Rebel Wilson says she was banned from Disneyland for 30 days for taking a bathroom selfie

Rebel Wilson said she was banned from Disneyland on "The Daily Show." Comedy Central

Rebel Wilson said she has been banned from Disneyland for 30 days.

During an appearance on "The Daily Show," Wilson said she was banned after taking a bathroom selfie.

Wilson said Disney asked her which 30 days she didn't want to come to the park.

Rebel Wilson says she was once banned from the happiest place on Earth for taking a selfie.

"I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal at Disneyland, and I got officially banned for 30 days," Wilson recently told Hasan Minhaj during an appearance on "The Daily Show" of the California theme park.

The "Pitch Perfect" star didn't share where she took the photo in the park.

Wilson said it wasn't an immediate ban, saying they seemed pretty chill about it. She said someone even reached out to her to accommodate her schedule.

"They called me up and said, 'Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something? And I said, 'Oh, June would be fine,'" Wilson added.

"That's how I know you're a celebrity," Minhaj responded, joking that Disneyland has Met Gala rules.

"They're like, 'No photos here,' but then you break it and then they're like, 'Look, we have to punish you, but looking at your Google calendar, what month works for you?'" he said.

Last month, Wilson became engaged at Disneyland to Australian actor and girlfriend Tamona Agruma.

Wilson first revealed their relationship in June 2022. The couple welcomed a daughter, Royce, via surrogate, in November.

You can watch Wilson discuss her Disney ban at the 2:48 mark below.

A Disney parks representative has not responded to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider