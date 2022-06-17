Rebel Wilson shares photo with girlfriend after announcing new relationship

Rebel Wilson is giving fans a new peek at her relationship with Ramona Agruma.

After announcing her relationship last week, the "Pitch Perfect" actor posted another photo with her entrepreneur girlfriend on Friday. In the snapshot, Wilson and Agruma pose against a gorgeous backdrop outside with actor Sterling Jones and polo player Nic Roldan.

"Happy Birthday @sterlingjonesy you legend," the 42-year-old captioned the post with a celebratory emoji.

Wilson's followers were excited to see another glimpse at the couple. One commented, "So happy for you and your love."

Another wrote the following message for the star: "Thank you for being so authentically YOU."

On June 9, the actor made her relationship Instagram official when she shared a photo featuring Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned the post.

Days later, Wilson responded to accusations that she was pressured to go public with her relationship.

Following her Instagram post, Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote a news article about Wilson’s relationship. The publication also posted an opinion piece from Hornery that stated the outlet had previously contacted Wilson's reps for comment about her relationship before running a story.

Hornery had called messaging Wilson's reps a “big mistake” because the “Senior Year” star “opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.”

Wilson acknowledged the awkward scenario on Twitter.

“Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace,” she wrote.

The newspaper has since removed the opinion piece and Hornery apologized, writing a column headlined, "I made mistakes over Rebel Wilson, and will learn from them."