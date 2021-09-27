Rebel Wilson shares new swimsuit pic, inspirational message after 60-pound weight loss

Rebel Wilson just shared a strong motivational message for her fans to help kick off the work week.

In a moving Instagram post, the actor encouraged her followers to believe in themselves and let them know that there's always time to become your best self.

"It’s never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it," she wrote.

Alongside her inspiring message, the 41-year-old also shared a photo of herself rocking a red long-sleeve one-piece with a plunging neckline. In the snapshot, the "Pitch Perfect" star stands in the ocean and holds onto a tree trunk with one arm as she lifts her other arm into the air.

Wilson's followers seemed to dig the post and gave it their seal of approval in the comments section. One of her fans shared, "You're such an inspiration! Beauty that shows inside and out! ❤️." Another wrote, "You're the absolute coolest, Rebel! You radiate a beautiful happy glow and I'm living for it. 💗"

Back in early 2020, the actor embarked on what she called her "year of health" and ended up losing over 60 pounds by December. Throughout the year, she shared updates on her progress and photos that documented her weight loss.

In October, Wilson showed off her figure in a video taken during a beach vacation shortly after announcing that she only had six more pounds to lose before reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.

In November, she spoke about her journey to break free from emotional eating during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts," she explained.

In May, Wilson made waves with a swimsuit pic that showed off her weight loss. In the shot, she stands with her arms on her hips in front of the ocean while rocking a black one-piece, a fedora and sunglasses.

Even though she's reached her weight loss goal, Wilson seems to be committed to keep up the momentum and spread the motivation to her fans for a long time to come.