Rebel Wilson showed off her beach body while celebrating Memorial Day weekend in Florida

Rebel Wilson posed in a black, low-cut bathing suit over Memorial Day weekend.

The actress has reportedly lost 60 pounds since declaring 2020 "the year of health."

Wilson hired a top Australian personal trainer and followed the Mayr Method diet.

Rebel Wilson is celebrating Memorial Day weekend "Palm Beach-ing" in a figure-hugging black bathing suit, an Instagram post on Monday revealed.

"I think I wanna move to Florida now," the 41-year-old "Pitch Perfect" star continued.

Wilson has reportedly lost 60 pounds since declaring 2020 as "the year of health." Fans fawned over her latest photo, which shows her posing confidently on the beach in a low-cut short-sleeved suit, a fedora, and statement sunglasses.

"Wow, so so so so so so so amazing," one commenter wrote. "You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication."

Wilson, who is Australian, hired top Australian personal trainer Jono Castano early in her health transformation. One exercise she performed with him are battle rope slams, which engage the whole body.

She also kicked off her "year of health" at an exclusive wellness center in Austria called Viva Mayr. The spa is known for its expensive one- to two-week cleanses, which forbid drinking water with meals and limit calories to 600 calories or less. Guests also receive belly massages, which the center says improves digestion.

After her stay, People reported that Wilson continued to follow the Mayr Method diet - a program created by an Australian physician that involves rules like chewing each bite of food 40 times, eating high-alkaline food, and eliminating dairy, gluten, sugar, and caffeine.

Dietitians previously told Insider's Gabby Landsverk's many of the diet's rules aren't supported by evidence and could actually stall weight-loss efforts.

But they seemed to have helped Wilson reach her weight-loss goal, which she posted about in November.

"Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg's," she wrote.

