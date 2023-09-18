Rebellion is brewing in Russia – Ukraine's National Security Council chief

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that there will be no second march on Moscow following the example of the Wagner rebellion, but a rebellion is in fact brewing in Russia and it will lead to fragmentation of the Russian Federation. Ukraine knows who is leading the rebellion and how it manifests itself.

Source: Danilov on the air of the United News newcast, Ukrinform

Quote: "I think that this will no longer be a march. Remember how in August 1991 there was a collapse of the USSR. It is indeed brewing there, as it was with the ‘SCSE group’ in 1991, this is already maturing there and they are already groupin up there, this is a well-known fact. And we understand who is leading this, how it is happening [SCSE, or State Committee on the State of Emergency, a group of eight high-level Soviet officials who attempted a coup-d'etat against Mikhail Gorbachev - ed.].

The question of when another rebellion will occur in Russia is a matter of a short period of time. What time it will be, let's see, but the processes are ongoing. And the fact that Kadyrov [Ramzan Kadyrov's serious illness - ed.] is one of the factors that will also affect these processes."

Details: Danilov noted that Russian oligarchic groups that lived their own lives should forget about stability and calmness after Putin's crazy decision to start a war.

Answering the question whether international partners are ready for Russia to break up, Danilov said: "Many are aware, but some believe that this process can be controlled and things can be done that will not allow Russia to break up. I can say that no one can influence this, Russia will have to fragment and this will necessarily happen in our lifetime. And no force can stop this, because this is a historical process."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!