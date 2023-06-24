Rebellion in Russia took Western officials by surprise – CNN

US and Western officials are trying not to give an assessment of the armed rebellion in Russia, as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could use any possible Western involvement in the situation to his advantage.

Source: CNN, with reference to sources in the administration of US President Joe Biden, as European Pravda reports.

According to the TV channel's sources, the administration convened an emergency meeting on Friday evening to assess the events that unfolded so quickly that they caught US and European officials by surprise.

CNN sources who are familiar with the intelligence data said US and European intelligence officers did not anticipate that Yevgeny Prigozhin would storm Rostov Oblast, Russia, with his mercenaries.

According to a source, the West will be watching the situation develop over the next 24-48 hours. After that, the West expects that the Wagner Group will begin to experience supply problems.

US and European officials do not know how far in advance Prigozhin had planned this mutiny.

One source said it must have taken several days at least to organise it.

However, according to another source, Rostov is very close to the front line in Ukraine, so it may not have taken much time to think of a plan of action.

Background: Since the evening of 23 June, a de facto power struggle has been unfolding in Russia between the Wagner Group leader and the official Russian leadership.

In a special address, Vladimir Putin spoke of civil war and rebellion.

A number of European leaders have said they are closely monitoring developments in Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!