Rebellion to supply software for Navy’s secretive Project Overmatch

SAN DIEGO — Rebellion Defense said it was selected to work on Project Overmatch, the Navy’s clandestine contribution to the Pentagon’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2, networking strategy.

The company over the course of six months will furnish custom software and also identify areas where automation could improve data-handling and decision-making, according to a Feb. 12 announcement from the Washington, D.C.-based Rebellion.

The multiyear, multibillion-dollar CJADC2 concept envisions interlinked databases and forces across land, air, sea, space and cyber, connecting sensor to shooter. Such connectivity will allow the best-positioned and best-equipped unit to strike first.

Ben FitzGerald, Rebellion’s chief executive, in a statement said the company was “eager to assist the Navy in optimizing its software capabilities” in furtherance of CJADC2. Navy leadership is often tight-lipped about Project Overmatch, as are companies contributing to its realization.

“In this era of software-defined defense, secure and trusted human-machine teaming is critical,” said FitzGerald, who from 2018 to 2019 served as the executive director for strategy, data and design in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Project Overmatch capabilities were tested last year by the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group off the coast of California.

At the time, then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said the networking overhaul was “on track, in terms of the objectives that we’re seeking and where we want to go with it.” Gilday also said Project Overmatch’s rollout would first focus on the Indo-Pacific and then expand globally to other fleets.

The Navy sought $192 million for Project Overmatch in fiscal 2024.