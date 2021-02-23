Rebels deny killing Italian ambassador to DR Congo

Luca Attanasio was travelling in a UN convoy in the east of the country
Luca Attanasio was travelling in a UN convoy in the east of the country

A Rwandan Hutu rebel group has denied involvement in the killing of the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Luca Attanasio, 43, died in eastern DR Congo on Monday after a UN convoy he was travelling in came under fire.

Officials blamed the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

A FDLR spokesperson said that more than 100 militias operated in the region, and he did not know why his group had been singled out by DR Congo officials.

"We did not have a role in that heinous assassination," FDLR's Cure Ngoma told the BBC Great Lakes.

What happened?

The attack, about 15km (nine miles) north of the city of Goma in North Kivu province, is believed to have been an attempted kidnapping, according to officials at the nearby Virunga National Park.

A soldier in front of Mount Nyiragongo, DR Congo - archive
Luca Attanasio was reportedly due to climb the volcano Mount Nyiragongo later on Monday

An Italian military police officer travelling with Mr Attanasio and a Congolese driver were also killed.

The FDLR said the shooting happened in an area where both DR Congo and Rwanda had a military presence - so any investigation should take that into account.

The group was established by ethnic Hutus accused of taking part in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, in which 800,000 people - largely from the Tutsi minority - were killed.

They fled to DR Congo where their presence has been a key factor behind more than two decades of conflict in the region.

But in that time many other militias have also established themselves in eastern DR Congo, including local ones and others from Burundi, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Uganda.

The UN's peacekeeping mission has been in DR Congo since 1999. It is one of the biggest peacekeeping operations in the world, with more than 17,000 personnel.

Why was he visiting?

Mr Attanasio, who had represented Italy in the DR Congo since 2017, was on a field trip with the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

He was going to see a school feeding programme in Rutshuru, the WFP said.

map of Virunga
map of Virunga

His friend, Italian volcanologist Dario Tedesco, told Reuters news agency the pair had also planned to climb a nearby volcano, Mount Nyiragongo, in Virunga National Park, later on Monday.

Virunga - which stretches across 7,800 sq km (3,000 sq miles) - is one of the most dangerous parks on the continent.

"He was able to talk to everyone… adapting himself to each of us, letting us feel we were important," Mr Tedesco said in tribute to his friend, adding that they had dined together on Sunday.

"He believed in what he was doing and this shouldn't have been his final journey."

An Italian military plane has taken off from Goma for Rome with the bodies of the ambassador and his bodyguard.

You might also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • Italy's envoy to Congo killed in attack on U.N. convoy

    Italy's ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo was killed on Monday along with his bodyguard and a World Food Programme driver when their convoy was attacked in the east of the country, Italy and the United Nations said. The assailants stopped the convoy by firing warning shots, killed the Congolese driver and were leading the passengers into the forest when park rangers opened fire, the governor of North Kivu province, Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, told Reuters. The Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio, 43, was hit in the abdomen and died several hours later at the U.N. hospital in the regional capital Goma, Congo's interior ministry said.

  • Iran takes a new, very cautious step away from nuclear deal

    Iran's government says cooperation with international nuclear inspectors is being curbed, but it's a nuanced move, and everyone seems to want to talk.

  • Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply

    The hearing comes as U.S. vaccinations continue to accelerate after a sluggish start and recent disruptions caused by winter weather. The Energy and Commerce Committee panel began hearing testimony from the five companies with contracts to supply COVID-19 shots to the U.S.: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Novavax. “The most pressing challenge now is the lack of supply of vaccine doses,” Rep. Diana DeGette said as she opened the hearing.

  • Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave her clear support Tuesday to electoral reforms that would likely further exclude opposition voices and cement Beijing’s control over the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s politics. Following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year, authorities have moved to expel members of the city’s Legislative Council deemed insufficiently loyal and rounded up veteran opposition leaders on charges including illegal assembly and colluding with foreign forces.

  • Bitcoin plunge drags Tesla down

    A big drop in the price of bitcoin Tuesday is fueling fears a recent buying frenzy had pushed the value of the notoriously volatile asset far beyond where it should be.The world's biggest cryptocurrency was in the throes of its biggest daily plunge in a month, sparking the liquidation of leveraged bets and a sell-off across the cryptocurrency world.Tesla was also caught up in the whirlwind. Shares of the electric car maker took a hit Tuesday, as the plummet in bitcoin takes the shine off Tesla's recent $1.5 billion bitcoin investment. With that gamble now worth much less, the stock is under pressure - erasing all of its gains for the year – shaving more than $110 billion of market value and some $20 billion from CEO Elon Musk’s net worth. Nerves have gotten the best of bitcoin buyers since it hit a record high Sunday of more than $58,000. Since then it has lost over 20 percent of its value, trading one point at about $46,000 on Tuesday. Rising government bond yields have recently knocked the wind out of riskier assets on Wall Street and bitcoin is one of the riskiest of them all. The stampede away from bitcoin only intensified by investors dumping purchases made with borrowed money. Adding to the pressure: comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who on Monday said the digital currency was extremely inefficient at conducting transactions and was a highly speculative asset. Even with Tuesday's plunge, bitcoin is still up 60 percent so far this year.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

    Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Late night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeat

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) finally found a place colder than last week's Texas freeze — and the reception he got from Texans after returning from his truncated Mexican vacation, The Late Show imagined Monday night. "Following the backlash over his trip to Cancun, Sen. Ted Cruz spent the weekend trying his best to help the people of Texas," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. But his "photo op didn't work out too well. Most people just drove away when he tried showing them his vacation photos." But "Cruz tried to be helpful in other ways," he said. "Later he showed Texans how to make frozen margs with the snow in their living rooms." "Sorry, Cruz," but "doing the literal bare minimum for the sake of the cameras" at this point "is the politician version of coming home with flowers the day after Valentine's Day," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's not nothing, but your a-- is still sleeping on the couch." "Every detail that comes out of this story is more Ted Cruzier than the last one," like that he invited his college roommate on the family vacation he blamed on his daughters, Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And "it gets worse, because after Cruz returned we found out he left his dog behind." Also, former President Donald Trump finally lost his tax return battle, and "given the potential charges, the former president could be sent to jail if convicted," Colbert said. "I can't wait to see it all play out in the new Netflix series Orange Is the New Orange." Once New York prosecutors get Trump's tax returns, "we'll finally have the evidence we need to lock Hillary up — or something like that," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live. "Life is funny, isn't it? One day you're building walls, the next they're closing in on you." And the Ted Cruz story "is only getting funnier," he said. "Only Ted Cruz would think he can repair his image by touching a maskless constituent two days after getting off an international flight." "United Airlines announced over the weekend that they launched an investigation into who leaked data about Sen. Ted Cruz's travel itinerary amid media coverage of his trip to Cancun, Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "They're trying to figure out who would have a motive, and they narrowed it down to everybody." More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsTexas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Inflation doesn't change on a dime - Fed's Powell

    Powell spoke to a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the state of the economy.He told lawmakers the U.S. economic recovery remains "uneven and far from complete" and it will be "some time" before the Federal Reserve considers changing policies it adopted to help the country back to full employment.

  • Dissent by Justice Thomas in election case draws fire for revisiting baseless Trump fraud claims

    Justice Thomas acknowledged the ballots at issue in Pennsylvania would not have turned the election in former President Donald Trump's favor.

  • The Newest Royal Baby's Name Holds Meaningful Historical Significance

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbankare overjoyed after their son's arrival.In a recent Instagram post,they wrote "We wanted tointroduce you to AugustPhilip Hawke Brooksbank.".The royal couple's son's name wasactually culled from a long line ofroyal family members' monikers.August comes from Princess Eugenie'sfourth great-grandfather, Albert, the PrinceConsort and husband of Queen Victoria.His full name was Prince FranzAugust Karl Albert Emanuel.Plus, the newborn's middle name is anod to another royal in Princess Eugenie'sfamily: Prince Philip, her grandfather.Hawke (the baby's second middle name)was inspired by Jack's relative from the1700s, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank

  • Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have been friends for over 4 decades - here's a timeline of their friendship

    Since filming "9 to 5" in 1980, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have been the best of friends. Here's their friendship through the years.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Dolphins adding Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay is a dream. Wake up | Opinion

    Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.

  • Analysis: Fed's Powell set table for Biden economy, but will he stay for dessert?

    Over the past year Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has engineered the largest economic rescue in U.S. history, thrown a controversial lifeline to companies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and steered a sweeping labor-friendly revamp of monetary policy that any presidential administration would welcome. Is it enough to earn the 68-year-old former investment banker four more years as the head of the U.S. central bank?That question will get increased attention during this, the final year of Powell's term, and the conversation may start as early as this week when the Fed chief delivers his semi-annual update on the economy in two hearings before Congress. The testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be Powell's first since President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats took control of the White House and Capitol Hill.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.