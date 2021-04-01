Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

  Indian army officers arrive at the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian army officers arrive at the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian army officers stand guard at the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian army officers stand guard at the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian police officers carry the coffin of their colleague Rameez Ahmad during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian police officers salute as they pay respect to their colleague Rameez Ahmad during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian police officer attends the wreath laying ceremony of their colleague Rameez Ahmad who was killed in an attack in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Indian police officers pay respect to their colleague Rameez Ahmad during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
Indian army officers arrive at the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said.

Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. He said the attackers ran away with the policeman’s rifle.

Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

Kumar said at least four militants carried out the attack.

On Monday, militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of local councilors. Two councilors with India’s ruling party and a police official were killed.

Pro-India politicians are frequently targeted by rebels.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the territory in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

