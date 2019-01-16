A rebooted Razr with a foldable smartphone screen is coming in February, report says

Hellooo, 2004 is calling, and it is STOKED!
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Lenovo and Verizon are soon to reboot the iconic aughts Razr flip phone, with a 2019 twist — or should we say.... fold!!!
The report claims that Lenovo Group, Inc. has teamed up with Verizon as an exclusive partner to sell a new version of the Razr, based on the word of "people familiar with the matter."
The new Razr will be a smart phone, but it will be able to retain its flip phone form because the screen will be a foldable. It will reportedly become available as soon as February (!!!), and cost $1500. Which, ouch. But that's maybe worth it for retro foldable screen glory? Read more...