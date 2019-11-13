Rebounding Prices: 3 Stocks That May Provide False Optimism

In light of factors such as measured undervaluation, cost-cutting efforts, sector growth and recent price rebound, investors may have reason to believe that companies such as Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) will exhibit share price growth in the future. However, there are several factors that indicate this optimism may be misplaced. We will take a closer look at these three companies, focusing on their strategies for growth and some signals to keep an eye out for.





Starbucks

This iconic cafe was founded in Seattle in 1971. Since then, it has become perhaps the most well-known coffee chain in the U.S., with one or two stores in nearly every major urban or suburban neighborhood in the country. As of Nov. 13, the company has a market cap of $99.38 billion.

535ce1294a7ce6d503da033bb9840fed.png More

Starbucks' share price shot up to a high of $98.15 after the closing of its 2019 third-quarter earnings, treading dangerously into overvalued territory before plummeting in a sharp correction. For the following fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, the company posted revenue of $6.75 billion versus analyst estimates of $6.68 billion and same-store sales growth of 5% versus the 4% expectation. The good news caused the stock to jump 2%, but since then, it has dropped into a decline again.

1bfa90d6fbd8d6f08944fd1377cce784.png More

Starbucks has been able to maintain consistent revenue growth throughout the U.S. by first expanding to the point of near complete market saturation, then by implementing loyalty programs. After revamping its rewards program during the fourth quarter, Starbucks' loyalty program provides more benefits for less frequent customers as well as regulars, causing the number of active rewards members in the U.S. to increase to 17.6 million.

The company boasts a three-year revenue growth rate of 14.5% and a three-year Ebitda growth rate of 12.3%. However, as its recent third-quarter correction shows, the stock is not immune to declines now that it is in the overvalued range (as measured by discount cash flow, Peter Lynch fair value and median price-sales value).

3bea13735eb4c48406c4efb51104e753.png More

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Starbucks has a total stockholder equity of $-6.232 billion, meaning that its liabilities heavily outweigh its assets. This is mostly due to the company investing in growth opportunities such as artificial intelligence in stores and 600 new locations in China, bringing its total number of stores in the country up to 4,000. Despite competition from Luckin Coffee (LK), Starbucks managed to grow its China sales by 6% during fiscal 2019.

All in all, Starbucks still has room to grow as it improves its loyalty programs and expands into foreign markets. However, it is steadily transitioning from a growth stock to more of a stalwart, and its price still has a ways to fall before it comes more in line with the company's intrinsic value. It will likely present a good buying opportunity again in the future, but at the moment, it may still be too expensive.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle's stock price has been a series of dramatic ups and downs as the burrito chain's profitable business model has warred against strong negative publicity from a couple of food poisoning outbreaks. As of Nov. 13, the stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion.