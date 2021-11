Reuters

BioNTech, the inventor of the western world's most widely used COVID-19 vaccine, said it expects more data on a worrying new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa within two weeks to help determine whether its shot would have to be reworked. "We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529," the biotech firm, which is in a vaccine alliance with Pfizer, said in a statement when asked to comment. Should it be necessary, Pfizer and BioNTech would be able to redesign their shot within 6 weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days, BioNTech added.