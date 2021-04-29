‘Rebuilding a nation’: Biden calls on America to embrace sweeping plans to reshape US

Alex Woodward
·1 min read
President Joe Biden made a direct appeal to a primetime audience to sell his “once in a generation” agenda, one that could reshape American life through a vast expansion of federal safety nets and a renewed workforce, primed for a nation at the brink of the climate crisis and emerging from the economic fallout from a global pandemic.

In his first address to a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office, the president addressed “crisis and opportunity, about rebuilding a nation, revitalizing our democracy, and winning the future of our nation” following the deaths of thousands of Americans from the coronavirus and a previous administration that sowed chaos, capped by a deadly assault in the building where Mr Biden delivered his remarks.

“America is on the move again,” the president said. “We all know life can knock us down, but in America, we never ever stay down. … America is rising anew, choosing hope over fear, truth over lies and light over darkness.”

He outlined a sweeping multi-trillion dollar domestic agenda – one that would touch on nearly every aspect of American life, from broadband internet access across rural communities to the pipes in the nation’s schools, federal funding for childcare and paid sick leave, and extending universal education to preschool-aged children and college students.

It was a sales pitch to Congress, urging lawmakers from both parties to converge around his vision, but it’s one that relies on his personal brand of politicking that can speak to the urgency of the moment.

More follows...

Biden speech fact check: President called out for incorrect off-script Xi Jinping comment

Who is Dr Jill Biden? Getting to know America's First Lady

Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

