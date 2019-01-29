Rebuilding Syria: Why Arabs and the West are on a collision course

The United States and its Arab allies are on a collision course over the reconstruction of Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad, bolstered by Russia and Iran, has emerged the victor in a devastating civil war.

With lucrative contracts on the line, Gulf states are lobbying Washington and Brussels to loosen sanctions and not ensnare Arab companies and investors looking to rebuild their neighbor.

But more is at stake than fat contracts: Arab officials and lawmakers argue that Syria’s reconstruction is the last best chance to limit Iranian influence in Syria and reintegrate Damascus into the Arab world.

Recommended: Postwar Syria? Arab world moving to bring Damascus back into the fold.

While much of the Arab world, the US, and Europe sided with anti-Assad rebel forces in the civil war, the Arabs are moving ahead of their Western allies in being willing to turn the page, even as the West continues to impose sanctions on the Assad regime, still regarded as having engaged in war crimes in the slaughter of its own citizens.

With Arab governments rapidly warming ties with Mr. Assad, Arab investors, lawmakers, businesses, and private citizens have been fast at work to reintegrate Syria into the regional economy and pave the way for its reconstruction.

One of the motivators is Syria’s geographic importance; Syria remains the only overland route to Europe for Jordan, Lebanon, and the Arab Gulf. Lying at the crossroads of Turkey, Iraq, and the Levant, officials and traders refer to Damascus as the “economic heart” of the region.

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

But it is the prospect of reconstruction after nearly eight years of war that has Arab governments, investors, and engineering firms lining up to court Damascus and be among the first to land a deal with Syrian partners.

The opportunities are massive.

Assad declared in December that rebuilding Syria would cost $400 billion, while some international analysts and organizations estimate the price tag at between $500 billion and $1 trillion.

A Syria rebuild would be a boost to Arab economies. Idle Gulf engineering firms and investment groups would benefit, while the involvement of Egypt’s state-owned companies could help Cairo ease its debt crisis.

But perhaps no country would benefit more than neighboring Jordan, which suffers a near-record 18.6 percent unemployment rate, soaring public debt, and growing discontent and ongoing protests over austerity measures and tax hikes.

Jordan boasts contractors and engineers with international experience and intimate knowledge of Syria, and the machinery and raw materials such as cement all desperately needed by Assad’s regime to start rebuilding Syria’s cities, infrastructure, and electrical grid.

But the Arab interest in rebuilding Syria is also profoundly geopolitical. By dangling the carrot of billions of dollars in Arab financing, manpower, and cooperation to secure a quick rebuild, the Gulf and its Arab allies are hoping to persuade Assad to reduce his regime’s reliance on Iran.

“Gulf countries have the financial ability to fund the reconstruction of Syria, and Gulf countries may be the only option for reconstruction,” says Riad Kahwaji, director of the think tank INEGMA in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“But this will not be for free – it will be as a direct result of efforts by the Syrian regime to transition to a more peaceful system and reduce the influence of the Iranians.”

In low-level delegations and unannounced diplomacy with regime officials, Arab governments, lawmakers, and investors are offering Damascus a marriage of Jordanian and Egyptian manpower and equipment with Gulf financing.

With Russia’s limited economic resources and Iran facing stronger US sanctions, many both in Damascus and in the Gulf believe that this arrangement is the best, perhaps only, option for a successful and speedy rebuild of Syria.

WESTERN STUMBLING BLOCK

The momentum for Arab involvement in Syria is already gaining pace even as legal obstacles emerge.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates held a Syria trade and business forum in Abu Dhabi, inviting a delegation of prominent regime-linked Syrian businessmen for discussions that aimed to “enhance” commercial ties.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government received the Jordan Contractors Association in Damascus. The Syrian minister of public works proposed projects involving Jordanian companies to rebuild roads, bridges, water networks, and residential areas.