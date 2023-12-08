Rec Center costs come in at $35M-$40M

Dec. 7—An indoor recreation center could cost the city of Crossville $35 million to $47 million to build. But before moving forward, members of the Crossville City Council want to explore a possible partnership with the Putnam County Family YMCA.

"The biggest advantage in having a partnership with the YMCA is the fact they're going to be the one running it," said Council member Scot Shanks during the Tuesday council work session.

That could help the city avoid steep deficits in operating costs, he said. Early estimates placed those costs at $470,000-$695,000 annually.

"That deficit would be zero for operating costs because the YMCA would be the ones doing that," Shanks said.

A partnership with the YMCA could require some changes to the proposed building plan, which the council has not yet agreed upon. Architects with Upland Design Group sharing updated estimates on the cost of the facility — planned for a site on Livingston Rd. — during the meeting based on schematic design for the facility.

Chad Crow with American Constructors, the construction manager for the proposed project, said estimates were developed by contacting subcontractors.

"We want to get numbers that are as close to accurate as possible," Crow said. "Overall, option 1 is probably the most accurate because that's where we put our time. Options 2 and 3, we took option 1 and reduced those numbers."

However, the estimates are not based on final architectural drawings, so there is about 10% design contingency included in the estimates. That figure will reduce as the planning and engineering proceed.

Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, cautioned the council, "These are rough numbers. It's a place to start. But, he's working with information we provided, so it's not a shot in the dark."

The first option came in at $47.5 million. It includes most of the items identified by the council as priorities, including two full-size gymnasiums, two separate indoor pools and a three-lane walking track. It is about 76,000 square feet in size.

The second option reduces the the size of the building to about 70,000 square feet and reduces the two gyms to a smaller size capable of hosting middle school or elementary school basketball games. The pool includes two swim areas, a six-lane competition pool and an instructional pool. However, because the two bodies are connected, it reduces the size of the aquatic center and reduces the pool equipment required.

Estimated cost of $43.4 million.

The third option is smaller still at about 64,000 square feet. This option reduces the walking track to two lanes and reduces overall square footage of the building.

Estimated cost if $40.3 million.

Several items that had also been discussed by the council were priced as optional items that could be added to the project, including:

—6,880 square foot multipurpose activity court space, $2.6 million

—Outdoor pool and filter building, $4.7 million

—Bathhouse for outdoor pool, $718,099

—Future parking, $428,855

Kevin Chamberlin said they found some additional savings through "value engineering," a process that removes some elements to reduce the project price. These included removing skylights in the pool area, using a wood floor in the gym versus a synthetic floor and eliminating gym bleachers and partitions. Total savings was about $750,000.

But the construction costs aren't the total project cost, he continued.

"We talked about that $40 million figure being our goal," Kevin Chamberlin said. "Factoring in development costs — furniture, equipment, design fees, additional contingency — as a 10% soft cost."

A fourth option utilizes earlier cost savings and eliminates the instructional pool entirely, leaving only the competition pool, and the rest of the aquatic facility is reduced, as well. The gym and fitness areas were also reduced.

"We tried to give you as many options as we could," Kim Chamberlin said.

Estimated construction cost was $35.9 million with a total project cost of $39.5 million.

All the options are still large spaces, said Mandy Perhay, CEO of the Putnam County Family YMCA.

"It's a massive facility," she said.

Perhay said the plans also had a much smaller wellness area than she would recommend at 7,000 square feet.

"Where are the parents going to work out? Not everyone will go to the gym or walk," she said. "It's the money-maker," she added, referring to workout space.

The childcare space includes an area for small children, indoor playground, teen room and other areas combining to about 10,000 square feet, with plans for drop-in childcare services.

Members of the council said keeping the wellness area small was intentional to avoid competition with local businesses that offer similar services.

Perhay said Cooke-ville has numerous fitness businesses in addition to the nonprofit YMCA.

"We are all thriving," she said.

Perhay liked the gym space, something the Putnam County facility is currently eyeing as an expansion of their facility. But she said all the spaces need to be able to offer some type of programming that would help support the operation of the facility.

"I think there's a blend," Perhay said. "There could be a marriage between what you have and what a YMCA would be."

The council directed City Manager Greg Wood to meet with the architects and representatives with the YMCA to discuss potential changes to the facility.

Wood said the city intended to seek grant funding from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for equipment that would help the center function as an emergency shelter. He questioned if the city should pursue other grant funds from the state under the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, with up to $1.5 million possible across three rounds of potential funding.

The council has not determined how it would pay for the new recreation center. Several residents have pushed for a referendum if the project will require a tax increase.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.