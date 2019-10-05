Recall alert: 1.1 million pocketknives recalled for posing 'laceration hazard'

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 1.1 million Gordon Folding Knives because they pose a safety risk.

According to the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the knives' "locking mechanism can fail to engage on extension of the blade, posing a laceration hazard."

The recall comes after seven reports of the pocketknives failing to lock, which resulted in "six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention," the notice states.

The knives were sold between July 2008 through July 2019 at the Calabasas, California-based home improvement chain for about $5. The chain has more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

The knife is stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle, according to the recall notice. The knife measures about 3 inches and has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle.

“China” is printed on one side and “Stainless Steel” is printed on the other side of the knife blade.

Consumers should stop using the recalled knives immediately and return them to a store for a "full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax."

For more information about the recall, call Harbor Freight at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email recall@harborfreight.com.

