Recall campaign against Alaska Gov. Dunleavy approaches threshold needed to call for a statewide vote, backers say

James Brooks, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska

Feb. 21—Campaigners supporting the recall of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy have gathered more than three-quarters of the signatures needed to force a statewide vote on the governor's tenure, they said.

Such a vote could take place as soon as this summer, but the exact date depends upon when the signatures are submitted and when those signatures are processed by the Alaska Division of Elections.

Meda DeWitt, chair of the group seeking the governor's recall, said that as of Thursday, the group had "55,613 signatures with 15,639 left to collect."

State law requires the group to obtain the signatures of at least 71,252 registered Alaska voters, and the pace of signature-gathering appears to be picking up after a pandemic-caused lull. On Feb. 9, the group had reported having just over 50,000 signatures, only about 10,000 more than it did in June 2020.

To cope with the pandemic last year, the recall group started a program allowing Alaskans to sign the recall at home, using signature-pages mailed to individual supporters, but DeWitt said that strategy required "many more steps and a great deal more time than traditional signature-gathering."

She also said that signature-gathering took a backseat to Alaskans' immediate needs during the pandemic.

"Now that Alaskans are receiving vaccinations and safety precautions are well-understood, their attention is once again focused on holding Gov. Dunleavy accountable for his ongoing pattern of illegal behavior and mismanaging the state at the expense of the Alaskan people," she said.

In early February, the group said it was "rebooting" its campaign, and since then, signature-gatherers have returned to many Anchorage storefronts.

"We have 12 signature-gatherers working seven days a week in Anchorage and the immediate vicinity with the possibility of expanding into Fairbanks in the near future," DeWitt said.

This month marks one year since the Alaska Supreme Court allowed signature-gathering to begin, and next month will mark two years since a "Recall Dunleavy" banner was unveiled during an Anchorage town hall meeting hosted by the governor.

Since then, the governor has retreated from the severe budget cuts that prompted the recall, many administration officials have been replaced, and the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has generally been successful when compared to the responses of other American states.

But DeWitt said the recall still has relevancy because Dunleavy has a "pattern of illegal behavior," and she referenced a recent court ruling that found the governor's administration violated state law, the Alaska Constitution and its contract with the state's largest public-employee union.

She said "two successive attorney general scandals" and the abrupt end of Alaska's COVID-19 emergency demonstrate that the administration still needs to be held accountable.

"Finally, let's remember that it has been the recall effort itself that is responsible for any tempering of Governor Dunleavy's policies. The governor stopped brandishing his red pen and softened his tone pretty quickly after the recall launched. So, the recall isn't only relevant, it's a factor in how Alaska is being governed," she said.

Asked for comment, the governor's office had a different perspective.

"The governor is doing what he was elected to do and firmly believes his record will withstand any recall effort," it said in a written statement. While the recall group is focused on politics, the governor is focused on navigating Alaska during one of the worst crises in the state's history. Having the second best vaccination rates in the country, the governor is focused on the safety of seniors and all Alaskans during the pandemic. Gov. Dunleavy will continue to fight for the full PFD and push forward capital budget projects which will stimulate the economy and put people to work. Gov. Dunleavy stands by his commitment to Alaskans and continues to move forward on the agenda he believes is best for the state of Alaska and what got him elected in the first place."

State law does not require the recall group to disclose the sources of its funding until an election is scheduled and a campaign formally begins. DeWitt again declined to say who the group's top three contributors are but said that the recall is "funded overwhelmingly by the Alaskan people."

Last year, a group called Stand Tall With Mike formed to oppose the recall. Campaign finance registrations show no such group registered for 2021, and a listing of active political groups did not show a replacement. The chair of Stand Tall With Mike, Lindsay Williams, did not answer a call Friday.

Mary Ann Pruitt, a deputy treasurer for a group supporting Dunleavy's prospective 2022 re-election campaign, said she is not aware of any activity on the anti-recall side right now.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Dianne Feinstein can stay relevant by opposing the filibuster

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein shows her tone deafness by not forcefully opposing the filibuster.

  • President Joe Biden declares disaster in Texas. Here’s how to get financial help

    Individuals and business owners who have had property damage such as broken pipes can request aid to help with repairs.

  • Ron Johnson anticipates Senate hearing on Capitol Hill security

    Senate Homeland Security Committee member warned that Tuesday's hearing will commence with lack of information from security officials.

  • Gavin Newsom Recall Effort Delivers 1M Signatures To California Elections Officials

    On Friday evening — the witching hour for bad news — California Secretary of State Shirley Weber reported that 1,094,457 signatures had been received in the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Of those signatures 668,202 had been verified by local election officials, a process which must take place before they can be counted. About […]

  • WH in talks with Iran over detained Americans

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the U.S. had begun to communicate with Iran over the country’s detention of American citizens.Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals, including several Americans, in recent years, mostly on espionage charges, which Sullivan calls a “complete and utter outrage.”Sullivan addressed the matter on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.“Our strong message to the Iranians will be that we will not accept a long-term proposition where they continue to hold Americans in an unjust and unlawful manner. It will be a significant priority of this administration to get those Americans safely back home.”Following Sullivan’s remarks, an Iranian news website affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council cited a source saying that any communication between Tehran and Washington about the issue had been conducted via the Swiss embassy rather than through any direct contact.This comes a week after the U.S. said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the Trump administration.The deal aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions.The two countries have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the deal: Iran demanding that the U.S. lift most sanctions, Washington saying Tehran must first return to compliance.Sullivan said the U.S. is intent on diplomacy.“First, Joe Biden is intent, determined to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Second, he believes that hard-headed, clear eyed diplomacy is the best way to do that. And so he's prepared to go to the table to talk to the Iranians about how we get strict constraints back on their nuclear program. That offer still stands because we believe diplomacy is the best way to do it. Iran has not yet responded.”

  • Nearly 670,000 signatures validated in Newsom recall effort

    Nearly 1.1 million signatures from the campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have been submitted to state officials, Secretary of State Shirley Weber reported on Friday.Why it matters: If the recall effort collects the required 1.5 million valid signatures by the March 17 deadline, this would be the second gubernatorial recall to make it to the ballot in state history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe first and only gubernatorial recall that has qualified for the ballot in California was in 2003 and resulted in then-Gov. Gray Davis (D) being replaced with Arnold Schwarzenegger (R).The state of play: Of the 1,094,457 signatures submitted, 798,310 have been reviewed with 668,202 signatures deemed valid and 130,108 invalid. There are still 296,147 signatures waiting to be reviewed, but even if they all are validated, the total would not hit the necessary number. Not so fast: Anne Dunsmore, a recall campaign organizer, told Politico there are still signatures left to be reported, saying that 1.2 million have been submitted and roughly 1.7 million in total have been collected.The recall effort has received national attention, with the Republican Republican National Committee spending $250,000 to promote the campaign.What to watch: "The next official state status report is scheduled for March 18 — the day after the deadline for proponents to submit signatures. County election officials will then need [to] submit results to the secretary of state’s office, which will announce if the recall has made the ballot," Politico writes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stan Williams, fearsome pitcher for LA Dodgers, dies at 84

    Stan Williams, the fearsome All-Star pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 1959 World Series, has died. Williams died Saturday at his home in Laughlin, Nevada. Williams also won a World Series title in 1990 as pitching coach with the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Lots of Democrats are thinking of running for Florida governor. Can any defeat Ron DeSantis?

    It’s getting crowded around the political pool as Democrats dip their toes in the water, wondering if they should jump in the race for Florida governor in 2022. Seeking the state’s top job is tempting for Democratic politicians, but also daunting. While Democrats assert victory is within reach, many also acknowledge that denying Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a second term would be exceedingly ...

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lower flags to half-staff in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

    "We don't know who will succeed Rush as America's anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him," DeSantis said after Limbaugh's death.

  • Lions can apply the franchise tag starting this week

    The NFL's period to apply tags starts on Tuesday

  • Kate Hudson Feels "Terrible" Over Music Autism Representation Backlash

    In her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson addressed the "important conversation" of having a neurotypical actress portray a character with autism in Sia's new film Music.

  • Texas weather: President Biden declares major disaster

    As electricity slowly returns to Texas, many residents still do not have access to running water.

  • Weak Grids Expose Risks for the Electrification of Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- Home heating systems shutting down. Hospitals facing water shortages. Oil refineries going offline.The freezing, snowy weather in Texas exposed how quickly an energy system can be brought down and how widespread the chaos can be. That raises questions about the vulnerability of power grids around the world just as more parts of our everyday lives electrify.Grid operators model the reliability of their systems to handle harsh weather, and climate change is triggering more of those events at both ends of the thermometer. Electrifying sectors such as transportation and heating is considered vital for reducing the emissions contributing to global warming, yet the grids may not be able to handle the load.“The risks for power consumers are rising as the typical home electrifies an increasing share of its energy consumption,” said Sanjeet Sanghera, a London-based energy analyst with BloombergNEF. “You are putting all your eggs in one basket.”Global demand for electrons is set to surge 60% by 2050, according to BNEF, as electric vehicles, smart devices and the Internet of Things become more commonplace. BNEF estimates that global investment in grid infrastructure could increase to $28.7 trillion during that time to support a tripling in renewable capacity. That amount is larger than the U.S. gross domestic product.The challenge facing policy makers is how to make that spending palatable to customers. In Britain, network charges already make up 22% of power bills.It’s estimated Europe will need to spend $4.9 trillion on its grids, with about 45% of that just for strengthening what’s already there.The continent’s biggest economy, Germany, is targeting 10 million EVs on the roads by 2030, a push that could raise overall electricity demand by 10%, said Andreas Loeschel, professor of energy economics at the University of Muenster.China is the world’s biggest EV market, and the power network is trying to keep those cars running. State Grid Corp. of China, which operates the infrastructure for more than 80% of the country, spent 2.43 trillion yuan ($376 billion) on projects the past five years and is earmarking another $350 billion through 2025. The world’s second-biggest economy wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.“There’s going to be a significant ramp-up in complexity because of more connection points that will be needed and also more demand,” said Gerhard Salge, chief technology officer at Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd., the world’s biggest installer.The crisis in Texas highlights weaknesses in the U.S. network that need fixing to help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of an emissions-free power system by 2035. A study commissioned by trade association WIRES before these outages said as much as $600 billion in spending will be required by 2050.It’s difficult to assess how much investment is enough. Calls are growing for the industry to change its modeling for weather disruptions and its planning to address them.Sub-zero temperatures are rare in Texas, and the recent arctic blast wreaked havoc with wind turbine blades freezing, power plants shutting down, and liquid oil and gas solidifying in pipelines and wells.Demand records in Europe were broken this month as frosty weather clamped down on several countries, but there were no blackouts. One reason: gas is used more widely for heating than electricity, so the load is spread across a different network.That advantage may soon disappear, though. As the European Union implements its Green Deal, heating systems need to shift away from gas in order to decarbonize.Another reason for Europe’s resilience to the cold is that about 41% of the continent’s low-voltage power lines -- the ones mostly serving residential communities -- lie underground, making them less vulnerable to weather, according to Europacable, an industry group.​That’s not the case for overhead cables, which can stretch in the high temperatures of a Texas summer and hang dangerously low to the ground. Strong winds and lightning strikes also pose threats.While the Texas storm is a once-in-a-decade event, extreme weather events are happening more frequently. Last year, the U.S. endured a record-setting 22 weather and climate disaster events, with losses exceeding $1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The worst heatwave in generations hit California in August and triggered the first rolling blackouts since 2001. The state has an ambitious clean-energy policy -- getting about a third of its generation from renewables -- but near-record demand tested that shift.Regulators say this can’t happen again and are ordering utilities to find more sources of power, including by building giant batteries and contracting more capacity from gas plants.“Extreme temperatures are putting today’s power systems in transition to fresh tests,” International Energy Agency analysts Keith Everhart and Gergely Molnar wrote in a Feb. 18 report. “Avoiding major outages in the electricity systems is also crucial to ensure solid societal support for clean energy transitions.”South Australia state suffered a state-wide blackout in September 2016 after storms brought down power lines, stoking debate in the coal-dominated nation about the reliability of renewable generation. Wind farms were meeting about 48% of the state’s electricity at the time.By 2050, about 70% of Europe’s power capacity will be wind and solar. The grid will need better ways to collect and distribute this electricity, and battery storage will be crucial to making the system more resilient to extreme weather.One criticism leveled at Texas is that its grid is isolated from the rest of the U.S., so power companies couldn’t call on neighboring states for help.“We are in the early phase of development where we must continue and even accelerate,” Salge said. “Without that we will not have any chance of making these very ambitious carbon-neutral targets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Michelle Wie hits back at Rudy Giuliani over crass story on Bannon podcast

    Wie criticized “highly inappropriate” story told by GiulianiFormer Trump attorney made comments on Bannon podcast Michelle Wie has hit back at objectifying comments by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Photograph: Chris Carlson/AP Michelle Wie has hit back at Rudy Giuliani after the former personal attorney to Donald Trump shared a story about being able to see the golfer’s underwear while she putted during a charity fundraiser in 2014. Guiliani was appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Thursday for a discussion on Rush Limbaugh, the influential rightwing talk radio host who died earlier that day, when he asked if he could tell a story about a golf outing with Limbaugh and Wie. Rudy Giuliani and Rush Limbaugh look on as Michelle Wie plays during the Els for Autism Pro-am on 10 March 2014. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images As Giuliani recalled it, Limbaugh was complaining about the “paparazzi” that were trailing their foursome and blaming the former New York City mayor for their presence – only for Giuliani to point out they were there for Wie. “On the green is Michelle Wie and she is getting ready to putt,” Giuliani said. “Now Michelle Wie is gorgeous. She’s six feet. And she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over. And her panties show. And the press was going crazy. ... They were trying to take pictures of her panties. “I said ‘[Rush], it’s not me, it’s not you. It’s her panties.’” Giuliani ended the story by asking: “Is it OK to tell that joke?” “We already told it so, I don’t know,” Bannon responded. Wie offered a strong response via Twitter on Friday night, not referencing Giuliani by name, calling the story “highly inappropriate”. Definitely not the point, but keep wondering why Rudy called this a joke. What is the punchline? pic.twitter.com/VNKgoq92KS— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 19, 2021 “What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,’’ she wrote. “I shudder thinking he was smiling to my face and complimenting my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.’’ She added: “What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like. My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt!” pic.twitter.com/sSbeNFY6c0— Michelle Wie (@MichelleWieWest) February 20, 2021 The United States Golf Association replied to Wie with a supportive post on Twitter on Saturday. “Sexism has no place in golf or in life,” the USGA said. “We are always in your corner.’’ Wie, 31, is a five-time winner on the LPGA tour, including on Pinehurst No 2 at the 2014 US Women’s Open. She’s currently on maternity leave after giving birth to daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West in June. She first rose to fame after becoming the youngest player ever to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship aged 10. When she was 14, she recorded the lowest score ever by a woman competing on the PGA Tour with a 68 at the Sony Open.

  • After a month laying low at Mar-a-Lago, Trump will make his first speech since he left the White House next week at a conference of top conservatives

    Trump is set to speak about the future of the Republican party and attack President Biden's migration policies in his first public appearance.

  • $25,000 a year for life or six-digit jackpot choice for lottery winner in Columbia

    For the fourth time since December a six-figure winning lottery ticket was sold on the same road in Columbia.

  • Newsmax Dogs President Biden’s Pooch As Old, Ugly And Unkempt

    It’s not surprising that a man called Saint Bernard once said, “Love me, love my dog” in a sermon. After all, dogs have long been the world’s most popular pet. But now, the meanies at conservative media giant Newsmax have refused to throw man’s best friend a bone, attacking President Joe Biden’s dog, Champ, in […]

  • ‘The Muppets’ Contains Offensive Material, Declares A Disney+ Disclaimer

    Once again, it’s not easy being green. Disney has slapped a warning label on its streaming release of the children’s classic The Muppet Show, warning of “offensive content.” Five seasons of the show started streaming on Disney+ on Friday. Prior to each viewing, a disclaimer warns of the dangers that lay ahead. “This program includes […]

  • The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 21

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Chase Elliott after tough final stage at Daytona: ‘I hate it’

    Chase Elliott comments after his miserable final stage at the Daytona road course after spinning while racing with Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.